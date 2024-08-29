Despite being in the Big Brother Naija house, married couple Kassia and Kellyrae from the Doublekay pair still make time for serious conversations

The reality TV stars were having a serious chat in the garden while they had snacks when Kassia suddenly mentioned her stance on pregnancy

According to Kassia, she does not think she is ready to have babies right now, but her husband immediately shared his view

Nigerians are so interested in the married Big Brother Naija housemates, Kassia and Kellyrae, as a new video featuring them is beginning to make the rounds on the internet.

It will recalled that the duo earlier gave us a show after their mini kitchen PDA, which left fans 'awwing.'

Kassia says she is not ready to get pregnant. Credit: @kassia_kx

Source: Instagram

In a new development, Kassia and her man were seen chilling in the garden. However, the conversation soon became more serious as Kassia talked about pregnancy.

Kassia maintained that she was not ready for pregnancy. According to her, it can hold one back.

Kassia's husband, Kellyrae, looked surprised and responded by telling her that there was no time.

Watch the video here:

Nigerians react to Kassia and Kellyrae's clip

The video of Kassia and Kellyrae is getting a lot of attention from users on social media. Read some comments below:

@zantilesey:

"Kelly rest time for what?"

@jimcossy_ultimatehomes:

"Madam you must get that belle ooo which one is I don’t think I want to get pregnant now."

@originaldemmy:

"I love their Aura, it's just so beautiful."

@anita.anga:

"The money is doing Family planning."

@odujebeoluwafunmilopeda:

"Nothing beats two peaceful people been together."

@sule_faith63:

"There’s really no time my guy, have them now and rest later."

@officialoyebolarin:

"The Money is Planning for Pregnancy Soonest."

@alicekpaka:

"The know Nigeria like marriage be deceiving yourself."

BBNaija’s Kellyrae vows to ‘bend’ Kassia

BBNaija Season 9 housemate Kellyrae has made promises to his wife and partner on the show, Kassia.

In a video making the rounds, the couple was spotted having a private conversation, with Kellyrae promising to ‘bend’ Kassia when they leave the house.

Kassia and Kellyrae’s conversation quickly spread on social media and drew a series of interesting comments from fans.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng