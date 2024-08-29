"I'm Not Ready to Get Pregnant": Kassia Discloses Stance in Chat With Husband Kellyrae, Clip Trends
- Despite being in the Big Brother Naija house, married couple Kassia and Kellyrae from the Doublekay pair still make time for serious conversations
- The reality TV stars were having a serious chat in the garden while they had snacks when Kassia suddenly mentioned her stance on pregnancy
- According to Kassia, she does not think she is ready to have babies right now, but her husband immediately shared his view
Nigerians are so interested in the married Big Brother Naija housemates, Kassia and Kellyrae, as a new video featuring them is beginning to make the rounds on the internet.
It will recalled that the duo earlier gave us a show after their mini kitchen PDA, which left fans 'awwing.'
In a new development, Kassia and her man were seen chilling in the garden. However, the conversation soon became more serious as Kassia talked about pregnancy.
Kassia maintained that she was not ready for pregnancy. According to her, it can hold one back.
PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!
Kassia's husband, Kellyrae, looked surprised and responded by telling her that there was no time.
Watch the video here:
Nigerians react to Kassia and Kellyrae's clip
The video of Kassia and Kellyrae is getting a lot of attention from users on social media. Read some comments below:
@zantilesey:
"Kelly rest time for what?"
@jimcossy_ultimatehomes:
"Madam you must get that belle ooo which one is I don’t think I want to get pregnant now."
@originaldemmy:
"I love their Aura, it's just so beautiful."
@anita.anga:
"The money is doing Family planning."
@odujebeoluwafunmilopeda:
"Nothing beats two peaceful people been together."
@sule_faith63:
"There’s really no time my guy, have them now and rest later."
@officialoyebolarin:
"The Money is Planning for Pregnancy Soonest."
@alicekpaka:
"The know Nigeria like marriage be deceiving yourself."
BBNaija’s Kellyrae vows to ‘bend’ Kassia
BBNaija Season 9 housemate Kellyrae has made promises to his wife and partner on the show, Kassia.
In a video making the rounds, the couple was spotted having a private conversation, with Kellyrae promising to ‘bend’ Kassia when they leave the house.
Kassia and Kellyrae’s conversation quickly spread on social media and drew a series of interesting comments from fans.
Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.
PAY ATTENTION: Donate to Legit Charity on Patreon. Your support matters!
Source: Legit.ng
Eniola Lasaki (Entertainment Editor) Lasaki Fauziat Eniola is an Entertainment Editor at Legit.ng. She is a graduate of Horticulture, FUNAAB (2017). Eniola has over four years of professional experience in Entertainment/pop culture/music writing/reporting. Before Legit, she worked in reputable media houses such as TooXclusive Digital, GistReel, WetalkSound, and Kraks Media. She has also pursued Digital Marketing, Copywriting, and Corporate Communication courses. Email: eniola.lasaki@corp.legit.ng