Mixed reactions have greeted a trending video showing a confusing incident that went down at a wedding

The groom and bride were seen trying to make their way past a doorway at the same time and refused to let the other go first

While many people slammed the groom for failing to be a gentleman, others expressed worry for the bride

A video of a bride and groom struggling to use a doorway at the same time has got many people talking.

The confusing clip was shared by @axmedzaki440 on TikTok and has amassed over 14.5 million views at the time of this report.

The bride and groom struggled to use the doorway at the same time. Photo Credit: @axmedzaki440

In the video, the groom refused to back down for his bride as they struggled to emerge from the small iron sheet doorway together.

Eventually, the groom somewhat squeezed the bride to appear first through the doorway. He then faced her with a stern look and spoke inaudibly to her.

Many people tackled the groom for not allowing his bride to go first.

Watch the video below:

People criticised the groom

Little_Maame

"I no see anyone tapping into their blessing ooo."

Maryannqueenofficial said:

"That's why I dont rush for marriage,,,,, I need to be happy and not to make community happy in the name of marriage."

user9613995500663 said:

"Why didn't he let her get out first? They both fought to be the first out."

DJ Fago said:

"This guy is scared and at the same time he is asking her why is she scared..."

Rahel said:

"If he disrespect her from the beginning what will happen then? run sis."

Lushell Hamilton265 said:

"Why couldn't he be a gentleman and let the bride walk out first."

muna ubax said:

"Why he mad at her he got scared too so sorry sister."

Tracy Tasha Bree

"This marriage already has problems.. Can't let her walk out first even on the wedding."

