A visibly unhappy bride created a scene at her wedding ceremony as she resisted contact with the groom

The lady folded her hands and frowned her face as the groom stretched out his hands requesting for a hug

Mixed reactions have trailed the trending video, with many concluding that she probably was forced into the marriage

A trending video from a wedding has shown the moment a bride refused to give the groom a hug.

The unhappy lady with an unwelcoming countenance folded her hands as the groom made a move to hug her.

Bride refuses to hug groom. Photo Credit: @messisesay

Source: TikTok

Seeing that she would not come into his open arms, the groom got closer and forcefully hugged her and got a kiss from her the same way.

The bride did not still smile afterwards. Guests surrounded the couple with some recording the newlyweds with cameras and phones.

The video seen on TikTok has amassed over 400k views as many opined that the bride didn't seem pleased with the wedding.

Watch the video below:

Reactions on social media

Greatness Doro said:

"She’s not angry ooo those people teasing her makes her vex."

Dehain said:

"Sister benard is not happy at all seems she is forced to get married."

bulelwa030khwezi said:

"There’s definitely no love here."

BOSS LADY said:

"Why are you guys not talking about the light on the phone from the one taking the pics. Wei dier light of the world."

user3775421787614 said:

"As you pray for your country ...put this man in your prayers."

Pretty Dazzy said:

"This is cult marriage weda you like it or not."

user8293510191915 said:

"When you dont want to get married but you wanna impress your family."

mackyjodaz 18 said:

"This is what we call a serious relationship for those who don't know."

