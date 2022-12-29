A man who takes great pride in his house that was built with iron sheet has shared how the interior looks like

Calling the small home "warm", photos of his brilliant arrangement to manage space stirred reactions

Among many people who thronged his comment section were those who gave him suggestions on how to improve his home set up

A young man with the Facebook name Tshepo Vandal has amazed many people with his house built with iron sheets instead of blocks. It is modelled after the building a lady shared days ago.

In a post on a Facebook group on Thursday, December 29, the man said he just wanted people to see his warm home.

The man was praised for making his house very neat. Photo source: Tshepo Vandal

Amazing interior decor

He invested much into the interior decor of the house. A part of the home has beautiful cabinets in the kitchen. Close to them was a dinning set for his family.

At a far corner was his bedframe. The bed has well laid duvet on it, making it look very homely and cozy.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Pretty Zoya said:

"Very nice and clean, but it seems like your bed is placed on the window side, which is not a good idea to sleep heading on the window, it will cause you sinuses, and for security sake should the window brake while you are sleeping it won't be nice. Otherwise all is well set."

Cathy Langa said:

"This so clean en neat keep it up."

Zandy Maka Nqobile Sibaya said:

"Very nice dear ,one step at the time you are getting there."

Karimi Maureen Bilha Nyawira said:

"Very impressive so smart n lovely."

Tinashe Tee Mawoko said:

"So you can't build a house with bricks me I don't get it at all is it not hot in side there."

