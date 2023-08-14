A video of three daughters attempting to entertain their father who was watching a football match has left netizens in stitches

The man looked on with no words and expression on his face as the ladies obstructed his view with their dance

Many people who watched the video remarked that their father must be tired of the girls, others hailed them

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

A Nigerian man had a cold look on his face as his three daughters put on a funny dance display while he was seeing a football match.

The funny incident which was caught on camera and shared on TikTok left many people in stitches.

The man looked on without any emotion. Photo Credit: @brebrenwa

Source: TikTok

In the clip, the three ladies burst onto the scene wearing his clothes. Backing their dad's television, the ladies began to dance to an Igbo song playing in the background.

The man kept quiet and did not act for the duration of their hilarious showcase. Many people funnily felt pity for the man.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The clip has amassed over 161k views at the time of making this report.

Watch the video below:

Netizens found the clip hilarious

worldlyminister said:

"Oga still Dey calculate how much him go get from in-law regarding to his investment."

PRINCE said:

"Nobody is talking about daddy wearing yahoo host that man nah old azaman nothing una fit tell me."

honeymoonbigbag said:

"They now a problem to him because his praying for husband for them."

Precious-Promise said:

"Na igbo man be this. E no go shock me say na Anambra."

oreofeoluwacharis said:

"Their matter don tire daddy, he just dey look."

Loveth Katie’s said:

"Daddy don't know what to say to you guys the man taya for una matter."

nsikanpeters said:

''Hahaha his tinking when will dis three marry so he can rest."

SYLVESTER OLU said:

"Father just imagine am i sure is my blood that's running in this girls vein because i didn't do this to my parents."

Man plays dead as he pranks little daughter

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had pranked his little daughter by playing dead.

While in the room, the man acted like the coke he drank poisoned him. @kwasi_optional screamed before "slumping" onto the bed.

The kid beat her dad for some time, telling him to wake up and play with her. When the father did not budge, she left him on the bed without thinking he may be dead and got off the camera. She laughed when she took a peek at his eyeballs.

Source: Legit.ng