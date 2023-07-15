A video shows the moment a Nigerian groom and his bride were pushed to their wedding venue with a truck

The groom and his bride climbed the truck and young people gathered and pushed them to what is referred to as a mock wedding

The video has sparked many reactions as people try to understand the wedding and how the couple were transported

It was a dramatic moment when a Nigerian groom and his bride were pushed to their wedding venue in a truck.

The reason the bride and her groom chose to be transported in a hand-pushed truck is not known, but they appeared to have enjoyed it as they smiled all through.

The bride and his groom rode in a truck to their wedding venue. Photo credit: TikTok/@shenani568.

Source: TikTok

After the wedding, the bride, Shenani went down memory lane to dig up the video for people to see on TikTok.

In the video, the bride and the groom were seen in a decorated truck. The groom was dressed in a white shirt tucked into a white trousers.

Video of 'mock' wedding goes viral and sparks reactions on TikTok

Both of them sat at the back of the truck while two people pushed it with all their energy.

Many other people followed from behind, while some went before them as they journey to the wedding.

Interestingly, the bride was all smiles as the journey lasted. But in a separate video, the bride posted a poster in which the union was called a mock wedding. It is not clear if they were indeed married or if they are of marriageable age since they look really young.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as Nigerian bride and groom are pushed to wedding in a truck

@charlestete1 said:

"Nice one best wedding in the world."

@user9975038735615 commented:

"The most important thing is that you are married."

@joyjazzly said:

"Thanks dear. This is what they call love."

@Pastor Godson Onyebuchi said:

"At least the lady is happy about it. May God bless your union."

@joejacob212 said:

"May God bless you guys in Jesus name Amen. Love and respect is the most important thing."

@TONY CRUZ commented:

"I swear this marriage go last."

