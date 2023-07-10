Five Nigerian students who went to school at Southwest University, China, were singled out for excellence awards

The students include Ifeoma Amuche, Chukwuemeka Chioma, Chinedu Wilson, Akpata Johnson and Oraka Chimaka

The students were seen celebrating their graduation in a TikTok video posted on the platform by one of them, Miss Chioma

A group of intelligent Nigerian students have been given excellence awards after studying in China.

A TikTok user, Miss Chioma, who is one of the students, said they all studied at Southwest University, China.

The students were given the International Excellence Award in Southwest University, China. Photo credit: TikTok/@miss_chiomah.

Chioma enumerated the names of all the students who got the awards and also showed their faces and their award certificates.

Chinese university gives excellence awards to five Nigerian students

Chioma said all the students are from the South East, and they include Ifeoma Amuche, Chukwuemeka Chioma, Chinedu Wilson, Akpata Johnson and Oraka Chimaka.

She said she made the video to enlighten Nigerians and others about the performance of the students who studied in China.

They appeared individually, brandishing their certificates while dressed in their graduation gowns. They bagged the International Student Excellence Award.

She wrote:

"These are 5 Igbo students who got excellence award in Southwest University in China."

The video immediately caught the attention of other Nigerians, who went to the comment section to say how proud they were.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as five Nigerian students bag awards in China

@Amj said:

"I'm filled with joy, beauties with brain.Igbo kwenu!!!"

@Benitajuliet commented:

"Umuoma. As I didn't have this kind of opportunity in my life, my children will in Jesus' name Amen."

@Victorrossoneri said:

"See how the soundtrack is giving me goosebumps and tears."

@frankpeter25 said:

"I love y'all and more strength to our efforts. As for Chioma love all the way."

@The man said:

"Allways happy watching your videos. It's a daily routine because of the Igbo content in most. proud igbo, keep doing us proud."

