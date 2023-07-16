A beautiful Nigerian lady has caused a buzz online as she displayed the sachet of water she got for N10 in Benin

While sharing the video via her official account, she criticized those who sell the water at a higher price

Netizens have shared their thoughts about the video with many lamenting over the current state of Nigeria

A Nigerian lady, Ronke Mopheth, has gone viral on social media after flaunting the huge size of sachet water she bought for N10 in Benin, Edo state.

In a video, the happy lady shared her joy with netizens as she gushed over the cheapness of essential commodities in Edo state.

Lady buys pure water for N10 in Benin Photo credit: @ronkemopheth/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

While flaunting a long-sized sachet of water, she claimed that she got it for N10 during a visit to her grandmother's place.

She compared the cost of water in Benin to the price in states like Lagos where she alleged that 'pure water' costs N50 each.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Reactions as lady displays N10 pure water in Benin

Her claims, however, stirred massive reactions from netizens who taunted her for buying cheap untreated water. Others claimed the water was gotten from a river.

topmost_02 said:

“My sister better run or else you’ll gladly buy typhoid and think it’s a good deal. The price is economically impossible to be safe for consumption.”

fekomi wrote:

“You won drink spirogyra after you spend 10 naira for the water you go spend 2 M and more in and out of the hospiru.”

officialmikemore penned:

“Fear nor catch you. You buy wan drink am. It’s okay.”

achiles30ers stated:

“Liked by typhoid and 20 others”

mrkaylem said:

“My sister with the price of things in the market, person give you this kind plenty water for N10 and your mind no cut?”

Watch the video below:

Lady uses bag of pure water to bathe at home

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a viral TikTok video shows a student who broke 20 sachets of 'pure' water and used it to bathe. The lady posted a vlog on TikTok on May 4, explaining how she ended up having her bath with sachet water.

She said she wanted to go out, but there was no water in her hostel. She could not wait for the water to be pumped, so she dashed out of the hostel into a shop where she bought a bag of sachet water. When she returned to her room, she carefully broke all the sachets and poured the contents into a bucket.

She said she bought the bag of water for N350, and she wasn't happy she was using it to bathe. Her video, posted with her handle, @tare_bby, has gone viral and elicited reactions from her followers on TikTok.

Source: Legit.ng