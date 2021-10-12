A young Nigerian lady has walked down the aisle with her secondary school classmate after 17 years

Sharing their 2004 secondary school graduation photos, the lady stated that though they have been friends for 17 years, they only dated for a little over a year

Recalling the story behind their graduation photos, she said the photographer had placed them at the centre due to their small stature amongst their pairs at that time

Love eventual carried the day as a Nigerian lady has married her secondary school classmate 17 years later.

The excited lady took to her Instagram page to share photos of their secondary school graduation photos in 2004 side by side with their 2021 wedding pictures.

They have been friends for 17 years

According to the lady, she and her lover have been friends for the past 17 years and only dated for a little more than a year before sealing it with marriage in 2021.

Remarking on their 2004 high school graduation photos, the newest bride in town said the photographer had placed them at the centre flanked by their colleagues due to their small height in comparison with their classmates.

She said the photographer didn't know he was doing a 'mini-marriage arrangement' at that time.

Nigerians react

@t.i.w.a.l.o.l.a_____ stated:

"Awwwwn this is beautiful all my secondary school mate don turn slay queens and yahoo guys "

@t.m_albert wrote:

"Marry your friend nothing beats that, that union is already blessed with understanding and support.."

@jerr_malik said:

"Anita this could have been us but you left me back in primary school just because they wrote my name in the “Names Of Noise Makers” and my name appeared twice "

@angel.katy opined:

"Wow, I see you were so young when you fell in love with each other, but for 17 years of friendship you stayed in denial of how much u love each other but eventually you allowed more love to flow n now you are one. It's funny how God usually have it all figured out even when we can't see "

Man marries lady he met during NYSC in 2018

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young man had married a lady he met during NYSC in 2018.

Collaging photos, he showed him and his wife in NYSC uniform as they dressed smartly with their IDs on.

The second snap has both of them on their wedding day as the lady is dressed in a white gown, with the man in a suit.

Their love blossomed within the space of three years. The lovers met in 2018 and got married in 2021.

