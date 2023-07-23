In Ilisan-Remo, Ogun state, a group of ten senior secondary school students ambushed and attacked their teacher, Kolawole Shonuga

Shonuga had caught one of them, Ashimi Adebanjo, cheating during an examination at Isanbi Comprehensive High School

The police have arrested and arraigned Adebanjo and others who assaulted the teacher at the school's gate

Ilisan-Remo, Ogun State - A group of 10 senior secondary school students in Ogun state reportedly ambushed and attacked a teacher named Kolawole Shonuga.

The incident occurred at Isanbi Comprehensive High School, Ilisan-Remo, Ikenne local government area, according to Daily Trust.

Legit.ng gathers that Shonuga, while invigilating an examination for SS 1 Art class students, caught one student, Ashimi Adebanjo, 18 years old, cheating and siezed his paper.

Adebanjo, others gang up to beat up teacher

After school hours, Adebanjo gathered his fellow students and they waylaid the teacher at the school's gate, assaulting him.

Witnesses reported that Kazeem Adelaja struck Shonuga's head with a stick while others joined in beating him.

The police from the Remo Division later apprehended the students involved in the assault, based on a formal report made by Shonuga, Premium Times also reported.

Ogun police command confirms incident

The police spokesperson, Omotola Odutola, confirmed the incident and the arrest of the 10 suspects.

It was gathered that the students have already been arraigned in court for the assault.

However, the command's spokesperson did not provide further details about the arraignment.

Teachers association reacts

Meanwhile, Felix Agbesanwa, the state chairman of the Academic Staff Union of Secondary Schools (ASUSS), strongly condemned the incident and emphasised that the students must face the full force of the law as a deterrent.

He asserted that no student should ever resort to violence against a teacher, and such actions must not be tolerated.

Ogun state government condemns incident

The state government also expressed condemnation of the act and asserted its commitment to curbing indiscipline among learners across the state.

Professor Abayomi Arigbabu, the special adviser to the governor on Education, Science, and Technology, issued a warning to parents to counsel their children against any form of misconduct.

Legit.ng gathers that in October 2021, Ogun state witnessed four cases of assault on teachers in different public schools, prompting the government to take measures to curb such hooliganism, including the introduction of the compulsory undertaking.

