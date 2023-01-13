After divorcing her husband for marrying a second wife, a woman has become a 3rd wife to another man

It was disclosed that the woman sold her furniture to train her husband in law school

Mixed reactions have trailed the story as many Twitter users are blaming the woman for being impatient with her first husband

A woman who divorced her husband for marrying a second wife has reportedly ended up being a 3rd wife to another man.

A Twitter user, @KawuGarba tweeted the story on Thursday, January 12, and also revealed that the woman trained her husband in law school.

The woman trained her husband in law school before divorcing him to become a 3rd wife. Photo credit: Westend61 and Hill Street Studios.

Source: Getty Images

After training him in law school, Kawu said the woman was angry that her husband opted to take another wife.

Getting married again after divorce

Her refusal to tolerate the presence of another woman in the house prompted her to file for a divorce.

Four years after the divorce process was finalised, the woman has now married a man who already has two wives.

This effectively made her a 3rd wife, a development which has raised questions in the minds of Twitter users.

Some who commented on the story said the woman should have been patient with her first husband.

See Kawu's tweet below:

Comments from Twitter users

@adamu_tafida said:

"The woman should have stayed, after all second wife it's just a sister that will assist on other responsibilities."

@999fkb commented:

"A little bit of patience would have saved her."

@bilkeesu_saleh said:

"Inside life."

@naseer_gk said:

"My take! He did used her and that’s kinda betraying but however, since it’s permissible for him to add another wife then she should have allow him do that, especially if he didn’t add another wife immediately. She deserves to enjoy the blessings but not alone forever."

