Nurse Glory said she failed the Joint Admission and Matriculations Board examination in 2013 and decided to relocate

She later got married to a white man, and according to her, it has been blessings and favour all through

A Nigerian lady who moved abroad for studies after failing the Joint Admission and Matriculations Board (JAMB) examinations has married a white man.

In a video she shared on TikTok, the lady, Nurse Glory, told the story of how she moved to the Philippines in 2013.

The lady moved to the Philippines in 2013 after failing JAMB. Photo credit: TikTok/@nurseglory0.

Source: TikTok

She said after moving to the Philippines, she found love in a Nigerian man who later got her pregnant.

But before the baby could be born, Nurse Glory said her boyfriend died after an accident in a pool.

Despite numerous condemnations and countless discouragement, Nurse Glory said she refused to abort the pregnancy.

Nurse Glory marries another man

As she was still in the Philipines, another man took interest in her, and she gave him a chance.

She got married to the Oyinbo man in 2018, and she has also given birth to her first child named Success.

Nurse Glory revealed in the video that she is currently pregnant with her second child.

She wrote on TikTok:

"I don’t know why some people have to suffer before they enjoy, but it is well, I will never forget my mom in haste because she is my Angel. While people were busy mocking me, my mom forgave and blessed me so did God. So anything anyone else is saying is their own business. Let people believe what they are to believe, but God won’t stop blessing us because you hate us."

Watch the video below:

Reactions as Nigerian lady marries white man

@Amarachi Vivian said:

"You are strong."

@Ugo Cynthia said:

"Your son is so cute. God doesn't let his own down, congratulations."

@BeckaLynne65 said:

"You have a beautiful family. You have been blessed and you are an inspiration to many."

Source: Legit.ng