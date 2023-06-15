Videos of a Nigerian couple, who recently walked down the aisle, have got netizens gushing on the net

The bride said she gave the funniest guy in her class a chance and ended up walking down the aisle with him

Many people noted that the groom was an embodiment of laughter and celebrated the bride on their union

A Nigerian lady who recently married revealed that her groom was the funniest man in her class.

According to her, she decided to give him a chance, and now they are a couple.

The bride noted that she gave him a chance. Photo Credit: @nyore.eroyn

Source: TikTok

The organisation which did the couple's traditional outfit shared videos from their wedding with statements credited to the bride.

In one of the videos of the couple at their wedding, the bride remarked that he always makes her laugh.

Social media users gushed over the couple and hailed the bride. Many noted that, indeed, the groom was an embodiment of laughter.

People react to the couple's video

afolabijnr1 said:

"No be say I too funny ooo but who go give me chance bayii congratulations btw."

cheRrychocco said:

"I'm dating the funniest guy in my class never bored around him.

"Always making me smile."

ladypromisee said:

"I gave the funniest colleague in my office a chance!!! Congratulations to you and yours."

chocobaby68 said:

"Honestly cus she’s been laugh anytime I come across her videos congratulations dear."

chuka373 said:

"He looks like his not serious be ware of prank ooo.

"Happy sweet home sis."

Rosemary king said:

"This guy just get one kin funny facial expression a really good comedian."

ChefMichelle said:

"Let me go and look for the funniest guy in my class o cute babies alert."

Source: Legit.ng