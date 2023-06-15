A bride was giddy with excitement during her wedding ceremony as she danced close to her husband

Seconds into the video, a woman touched her in a way that seemed she wanted to direct her movement

Many people who watched the video clip saw the stomach contact as a bad sign for the bride and her marriage

A short video captured the moment a bride and groom danced at their traditional wedding ceremony. As the wife vibed, the husband followed closely from the back.

An older woman closer to the bride touched her stomach as she moved to the front. The touch lingered for some seconds.

People said proper vigilance during wedding ceremonies is good.

Bride dancing on wedding day

The bride was so involved in her dance that she seemed not to have noticed her stomach was touched. The video stirred massive reactions online.

The video was shared by @abenadorinda.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to video of woman touching bride's stomach

Many people interpreted the woman's act differently. Some hoped the marriage would go well.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

TOPDON said:

"If this lady does not give birth this video is a day to remember look at the 'killer inkuto spectacles she's wearing'."

Tirimud3

"Was vigilant on my day paa , if i see you coming close p3 i start dancing abaja."

nana_pokua

"When I was dancing during my marriage ceremony. My pastor announced no body should clean my face, put money on my head nor hold my hand except my husband."

linmakafui said:

"Am off for a private wedding no crowd."

monic said:

"She was like get close to ur husband but infact hmmmm."

PKmaame replied:

"I think so too she was just pushing the lady and husband together we African are always reading meanings to things."

priscillamensah5493 said:

"Very sad why should she even do that hmmm God should restore whatever the woman has taken away in Jesus name."

054esi said:

"God have mercy. No weapon formed against us shall prosper."

Source: Legit.ng