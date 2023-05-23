A short video showing ladies in the same outfits dancing during a wedding ceremony has stirred massive reactions

As the ladies danced with much passion, some guests could not stop looking at them in utter surprise

Many people who thronged their comment section had mixed reactions, with some wondering the country the ladies were from

A group of bridesmaids surprised wedding guests with their moves. In their matching outfits, the ladies danced with great speed and energy.

While they were dancing, a group member adjusted the top of her gown without breaking the group's choreography.

The ladies surprised wedding guests with their energy. Photo source: @kktproductions

Source: TikTok

Guests express shock as beautiful ladies dance

A man standing by the aisle looked at the ladies in shock. A woman at the far back shot the ladies a look of surprise mixed with disgust.

One of the dancers in the clip shared by @kktproductions was barefooted so that she could dance well.

Watch the video below:

Video of bridesmaids dancing stirs mixed feelings

TikTokers in the video's comment section debated the country the ladies were from.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

DK said:

"The aunties are not impressed."

1nam said:

"The one dancing hard can’t be Congolese."

E_M said:

"Why is French tiktok saying it's UK this is literally in America. UK don't dance like that."

Naeking said:

"@luv I already know ur wedding is going to be lit."

Angel said:

"What sound is this?"

KRAY said:

"Wedding or night club!"

OLG

"Crazy to dance like that."

CJ said:

"But orrhhh it's serious messy what is this trap there?"

Zayna said:

"Had to do some chasing steps directly in real life!"

Kely said:

"Until she took off the shoes."

OT said:

"The choice of music beats me up and their dance too."

Source: Legit.ng