“She Took Off Her Shoes”: Curvy Bridesmaids in Gowns Dance at Wedding, Guests Observe Them
- A short video showing ladies in the same outfits dancing during a wedding ceremony has stirred massive reactions
- As the ladies danced with much passion, some guests could not stop looking at them in utter surprise
- Many people who thronged their comment section had mixed reactions, with some wondering the country the ladies were from
A group of bridesmaids surprised wedding guests with their moves. In their matching outfits, the ladies danced with great speed and energy.
While they were dancing, a group member adjusted the top of her gown without breaking the group's choreography.
Guests express shock as beautiful ladies dance
A man standing by the aisle looked at the ladies in shock. A woman at the far back shot the ladies a look of surprise mixed with disgust.
One of the dancers in the clip shared by @kktproductions was barefooted so that she could dance well.
Watch the video below:
Video of bridesmaids dancing stirs mixed feelings
TikTokers in the video's comment section debated the country the ladies were from.
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:
DK said:
"The aunties are not impressed."
1nam said:
"The one dancing hard can’t be Congolese."
E_M said:
"Why is French tiktok saying it's UK this is literally in America. UK don't dance like that."
Naeking said:
"@luv I already know ur wedding is going to be lit."
Angel said:
"What sound is this?"
KRAY said:
"Wedding or night club!"
OLG
"Crazy to dance like that."
CJ said:
"But orrhhh it's serious messy what is this trap there?"
Zayna said:
"Had to do some chasing steps directly in real life!"
Kely said:
"Until she took off the shoes."
OT said:
"The choice of music beats me up and their dance too."
