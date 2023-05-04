A mum was surprised to see her son on her 60th birthday as he paid her an unplanned visit

In the video, the man had not given a hint he would be home, and the mother only got to know when he walked into the room

She was backing the entrance when her son entered and tapped her; she jumped up in surprise, unable to contain her excitement at turning to see him

In a heartwarming TikTok video that has gone viral, a mother was surprised by her son on her 60th birthday.

The video shared by a blogger with the username @danix_aurelia showed the mother standing in a room discussing with others who knew about her son's plan.

Mother sheds tears of joy as her son surprises her on her 60th birthday. Photo source: TikTok/@danix_aurelia

Suddenly, the son walked into the room and tapped his mother who was looking the other way. His mother's emotional outburst was priceless

Turning to see her son, she jumped up in surprise, unable to contain her excitement.

The video captured the emotional moment the mother ran around the room before embracing her son and crying tears of joy.

Her son also seemed emotional, possibly indicating that he had been away for a while and his mother missed him so much.

Watch video:

The video has touched the hearts of many on social media, with viewers leaving comments expressing their joy at seeing the reunion of mother and son.

Some netizens related it to their stories of surprise visits and reunions with loved ones, revealing how the video struck a chord.

Social media reactions

@barkimhood:

"Dam I watch it more than ten times it crazy I texted my mom this sonthe g other day"

@angelachigora:

"she has nails at 60. I can't put nails on now at 30. I'm just not comfortable. Happy birthday "

@cindymcrawford:

". I keep watching this over and over again. So beautiful"

@imperialfurniturelekki:

"How I wish my mother loved me like this "

@brightup6:

"mother love is the best I cry"

@iamsonie2:

"Her joy is something else G.od bless you for making out time to visit her".

