A Nigerian bride got really angry during her marriage introduction because of the photographer who covered the event

The event took place in Offa, and she arranged for her mother to bring a good photographer who charged N55,000

However, her mother changed the photographer and got a cheaper one who charged N15,000 but did a poor job

A Nigerian bride got very sad at her marriage introduction in Offa, Kwara state.

The lady, identified on Twitter as Aisha Odunola said her mum brought a bad photographer to the event.

Aisha's mum brought a different photographer to the event. Photo credit: @aishatodunola.

The pretty bride had arranged for a good photographer and had asked her mum to bring the man along.

The professional photographer charged N55,000 which her mother found too exorbitant.

Her mum ditched him and looked for someone else who agreed to do the job for N10,000 but would later demand N15,000.

Aisha cries hard

Aisha cried profusely because of the photographer and had to be begged to allow the event go on as planned.

She told Legit.ng that unlike her, her husband wan't too bothered about the whole episode.

She shared some of the photos taken by the 'village' photographer brought by her mother.

Aisha said:

"Men generally are not moved by all these picture stuffs, he was surprised I was crying that much cos of photographer and after begging me for a long time, went to join his family at the venue cos we were already late and hey were all calling."

See her tweet below:

Twitter users react to Aisha's story

@fadeyiolayinka said:

"The Osogbo photographer is obviously archaic with analogue photography. Nigerian mums apparently struggle to align with one's decision to go for quality regardless the cost. Your union is fruitfully and prosperously blessed."

@iamStankovicss commented:

"Please post more of the pictures he took you guys, you never can tell, his customers might be on your timeline."

@_PoeticThug said:

"The photographer want to take you to heaven by fire by force."

