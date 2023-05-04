A young man has shared the video of her mother entering into the airplane for the first time in her life

In the 6-minute long video, the young man showed her mother's preparation up till the time she got into the plane

The excited mother displayed her happiness as she was also captured enjoying every moment of the journey

A Nigerian man has shared the story of his mother who finally travelled using the airplane for the first time.

The man who revealed that it was a childhood promise which she made to her mother also captured the moment they were seated close to each other inside the airplane.

Mother travels on air for the first time. Photo credit: @realflowerboy1 Source: TikTok

Source: TikTok

Mother travels with sons on airplane for the first time

Her mother, who could not control her delight, was seen smiling from ear to ear and making exciting gestures to show that she was having a good time.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Many social media users who watched the video congratulated the man and thanked him for making his mother happy.

The video has so far racked up a lot of views earning it thousands of likes and comments on TikTok.

Watch the video below

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@ARIKE reacted:

"Na so my mumsy go enter plane too."

@Tomzydhusla said:

"I pray my mommy go flex like this for me."

@ogochukwuegwuatu4 wrote:

"I tap the the blessing oo, my children will take me to places in Jesus name, Amen."

@danlelella688 commented:

"My mummy self go enter plane one day."

@user2520599756622 also commented:

"I tap for this Grace in Jesus name."

@Charles3638838:

"My mummy will enter plane to USA too."

@temmyadex78:

"Thank you so much for taking good care of your mother may God bless you and grant you your heart desire in Jesus name is your boy Charles love you."

@Llzzyqueen2

"Can't stop smiling. May god continue blessing you and your mother."

Nigerian man shows off grown son he had at 17, holds him tenderly

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that A Nigerian single dad has made public his grown son after years of fighting for the custody of the boy.

Taking to TikTok, the man shared a loved-up video of the two of them spending time together, as he apologised for their separation.

He revealed that he got custody of the boy after three years, noting that he had him at the age of 17. The dad described the three years without the boy as hellish and marvelled at how much he had grown.

Source: Legit.ng