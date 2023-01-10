A pretty lady decided to settle for her five brothers as her bridesmaids on her wedding day instead of females

The siblings took poses with their beloved sister as they played the role of bridesmaids with excitement

Social media users gushed over the concept of using males as they praised the good-looking siblings

For her wedding occasion, a beautiful bride used her five brothers as her bridesmaids.

A TikTok video that has gone viral showed how the bride's brothers gathered around her as they posed for pictures.

Bride used her brothers as bridesmaids. Photo Credit: TikTok/@bless_irene

The beautiful siblings could pass off for a revered queen flanked by her dogged knights who would not want to see her hurt.

The lady's brothers wore cream-like outfits while she sported a dark green dress as they played their bridesmaid roles well.

Many ladies looked forward to doing the same thing for their own weddings, while others gushed over how the siblings looked.

Social media reactions

@Massage therapist said:

"She's survived all jealousy, witchcraft and envy that comes from the so called besties."

Djdlite2 said:

"How I wish I had a handful of brothers I would make them my brides maids too."

KyshOfficial said:

"I swear the husband must be very very careful with her heart."

user309291711122 said:

"That's the best decision ever❤️✌️❤️✌️❤️because they will not expose their body to her husband because they are men.may God bless you dear."

nadj said:

"We all know the restrictions she went through dating because her brothers made sure she won't be played. who ll blame her after their hard work."

wealthlove22 said:

"Bruh you break her heart and you'll know why rainbow has different colors so beautiful."

