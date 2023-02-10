There are many beautiful ways to slay in asoebi and in this article. Legit.ng highlights five styles for ladies who love to make fashion statements.

The asoebi fashion scene is one filled with loads of glitz and glamour as many ladies more often than not, try to bring their fashion A-game to events.

Owambe functions are the perfect spots to see beautifully and colourfully dress asoebi ladies - from the skin-baring ones to those keeping things modest.

Photos of some ladies in asoebi styles. Credit: @veekeejames_official, @taylorleezee_official

In this article, Legit.ng highlights five pretty styles for daring women.

Check them out below:

Asoebi look 1

Here, this gorgeous fashionista keeps it hot and spicy in this pink ensemble featuring a choker neckline, a corset bodice and a thigh-high opening in the front.

Asoebi look 2

This beautiful green ensemble is undoubtedly a looker!

Here, this asoebi belle drapes her curves in a floor-length dress with a regal neckline.

Asoebi look 3

Sometimes, restrict all the drama to your dress sleeves like this brown beauty.

The tiered ruffle sleeves definitely commanded attention!

Asoebi look 4

This peach dress definitely had people talking.

The ebony beauty rocked the dress which featured an exposed corset bodice with a tulle drape design around the bust and neckline, as well as a ruffle train

Asoebi look 5

The sheer neckline with the one-shoulder sleeve design screen perfection in simplicity.

This beautiful lady certainly kept things chic and classy!

These styles will have you looking stylish and fabulous!

Source: Legit.ng