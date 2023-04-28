A trending video of a lovely shy bride at her traditional wedding has sent social media users into a frenzy

The bride said she was so shy to look at her in-laws and hid her face as well as bowed her head while dancing

Some netizens found her attitude hilarious, just as some other kind folks recommended ways she could have dealt with her shyness

A beautiful Nigerian bride resorted to hiding her face as she appeared before guests at her traditional wedding occasion.

As she made her way forward and danced, the lady avoided eye contact with her in-laws.

She was so shy. Photo Credit: @lizzyblessng99

Source: TikTok

Her shyness was evident in a clip from her wedding occasion she shared on TikTok. According to the lady, she was so shy.

Dressed in a lovely native attire, she danced gracefully. Social media users celebrated her on the occasion of her wedding. Some offered ways she could have killed her shyness.

Watch the video below:

Reactions on social media

MARVE said:

"Oh lord by your mercy remember me maritally, congratulations sweetheart."

Wisdom said:

"You are shy to look at your in-laws but you are not shy to swallow the AMU."

Kanzi Obioma said:

"@Kanzi Obioma:@Kanzi Obioma:::I will keep on congratulating good things till it comes my way happy married life congratulation."

oparabeauty1 said:

"Congratulation sister happy married life."

cuteshasha4 said:

"Congratulations u for call asoebi to help ginger u."

glorynwoke619 said:

"Next time just drink small alcohol next time ooo ooooo i forgotten hahaha congratulations dear."

Victoria Michael305 said:

"Congratulations I tap into your blessing."

Miracle said:

"This is definitely going to be me on my own day…… congratulations to u dear."

Shy groom refuses to kiss bride

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a shy groom had refused to kiss the bride at their wedding.

In a video that was posted on Instagram by @ijeomadaisy, the groom sat on a chair while his bride knelt before him and tried kissing him.

Obviously shy, the groom kept dodging the kiss and the guests could be heard saying "kiss your wife". Instead of kissing his wife, the groom was just smiling and could be seen responding to the lady who asked him what the problem was.

Source: Legit.ng