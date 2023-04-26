Not minding the scene she created, a Muslim lady publicly begged a boy as she professed love to him

The young lad was startled and directed the lady to get up but she refused and this infuriated him the more

Mixed reactions have trailed the viral video as many shared their thoughts on the lady's bold move and the boy's reaction

A Muslim lady caused quite a stir in public as she went on her knees to profess love to a boy that tickled her fancy.

Placing her hands in a praying position, she pleaded with the irritated lad that she is in love with him.

She told the boy that she loves him. Photo Credit: @naija_swags

Source: TikTok

In a viral video seen on TikTok, the lad called her by her name, urging her to get up. He appeared shocked and repeatedly ordered the lady to stop what she was doing but she refused.

A crowd gathered around them with some appealing to the young man to say yes to the pleading lady.

Some netizens claimed the incident happened at Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto but this has not been confirmed at the time of making this report.

Watch the video below:

Reactions on social media

nwakegocollins said:

"Did i just hear bros yellow girl love you."

Young said:

"Because she's a Muslim that's why you don't want to marry."

Young said:

"See love na."

Bruno Fernandes said:

"Which one be yellow girl love you wat are you trying to say."

Aeekay_Mshelia said:

"Lols na the wrong shamsiya him mention for tahajud."

user4338428811300 said:

"Usually this happens when they cross the line and they know your love for them is pure."

Major said:

"He doesn't want her to disgrace herself n also gather crowd fr him,and he also isn't ready for this."

