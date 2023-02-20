A video of a bride dancing at her traditional wedding with just two bridesmaids has gone viral on social media

The bride was supposed to have more than two bridesmaids but others were nowhere to be found as the occasion commenced

Despite the mild setback, the bride wore a welcoming countenance as she carried on with the marriage proceedings

At a Nigerian traditional wedding, a bride kicked off her marriage proceedings with just two bridesmaids.

A TikToker shared a video of the bride dancing with only two bridesmaids and explained that others did not arrive in time.

She carried on with two ladies present. Photo Credit: @mc_nomicable

Source: TikTok

Not minding the lateness of other bridesmaids, the bride continued with just the two, an action the poster of the video described as 'creating her happiness.'

A 28-second video capturing the bride with her early bridesmaids has elicited mixed reactions as netizens commended the ladies for turning up on time.

Some other persons seized the opportunity to narrate what happened at their weddings.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

Chy_Annez said:

"Your own better na, they even came, make I no even talk my own las las good family is everything ❤️that’s how I went through mine."

Afoma Peace965 said:

"My sister hired her bridesmaids no time for friends wahala. Mine was my brother's friend I don't even know them."

Miss Coco said:

"Those two are her REAL friends ♥️there’s no excuse for lateness if you’re part of the bridal or groomsmen team atleast she is positive!"

notgonnagiveaname said:

"Sometimes I believe bridesmaids are a waste of time. Having to cater to all those ppl is a headache."

delight said:

"I was the only asoebi that attended my friend's traditional marriage.. e pain me pass the bride."

Princess Maimunat ain't said:

"These two are the real and authentic buddy and Gee for life. Your new home is blessed IJN AMEN."

