A wedding video has caused a stir on Instagram after a man was seen throwing bundles of new naira notes on a couple

The couple was sitting when the man stormed the place with a briefcase that seemed well-loaded

He threw bundle after bundle at the couple, but some Instagram users say the man did not do the right thing

A Nigerian man has gone viral on Instagram after he threw bundles of freshly minted naira notes on a couple.

The couple was already seated and were not dancing when the man stormed the wedding venue with a briefcase.

The man rained new naira notes on the couple. Photo credit: Instagram/@bcrworldwide.

Source: UGC

An aide brought the briefcase for him and he opened it and produced bundles of the new naira notes.

Man rains new naira notes on couple

He threw bundle after bundle at the couple who sat and watched in silence as the blessing rained on them. Some people however have said the man did not do the right thing.

Some Instagram users picked holes in the way he threw the money at the couple, saying it is very disrespectful.

Others noted that the man was throwing the new naira notes that are scarce at a wedding party. The video was posted by @bcrentertainment.

Reactions from Instagram users

@anneyjim said:

"Pride don kill this one."

@__wendyrose reacted:

"Doings."

@joshchamp_ commented:

"So disrespectful."

@magicman_010 said:

"What form of disrespect won’t you women take for money? That’s why men shouldn’t take you’ll serious . Anyways na you talk am make them they blow woman for eye make she they drive Bentley ndi I like this kind od disrespect."

@chizzyfrancis4 said:

"I'm not bothered about the money Why would you come for my wedding add throw money on me?"

@libby_no6 said:

"Seems like it’s more than what they spent for the ceremony. Congrats. Enjoy!"

@dexzyde said:

"Put am for table na. I'm sure there are billionaire's that has money more than you there."

