Nollywood actor Onny Michael has stirred sweet reactions from netizens after sharing his major accomplishment in the first month of the year

The movie star shared a video of his newly completed mansion and many were left in awe after sighting the building

Congratulatory messages poured in for the movie star with some internet users hilariously noting that actors are catching up with their female colleagues

It is indeed a moment of joy and celebration for Nollywood actor, Onny Michael, who has just accomplished a major goal in his life.

The movie star took to his Instagram page to tell the world about his recently completed mansion.

Actor Onny Michael completes eye-popping mansion. Photo: @onnymichael

Source: Instagram

“God did it, I thank God for this one” the actor captured a photo and video post that gave netizens a mini tour of the new property.

Check out a video as spotted on his Instagram page:

Social media users react

Fans and industry colleagues were spotted in the comment section congratulating the action. Read some messages sighted below:

freddieleonard said:

"Congratulations nwanne."

stannze said:

"Nwanne!!!!!! It looks too good. Thank God for completion. Congratulations Nwanne."

charles_okocha said:

"Congrats king now you Asaaaaaa ❤️."

eveesin said:

"That was quick. Remember when you started. Congrats dear."

zubbymichael said:

"Ogini Nebor Nebor congratulations Nwanne."

There were netizens who also made remarks about actors starting to catch up with their female counterparts in the entertainment industry.

Read comments below

esty.a.j said:

"The men are buying houses and cars now oooh, hope the actresses can breathe small? congratulations ."

ezeqwesiri said:

"Actors closing in on The Actresses."

insta.fabss said:

"Now no one will ask who is his sponsor o,but let it be an actress now."

wonuoolatunji said:

"No one is questioning his source of income , same energy when it comes to women pls."

queenofdsun said:

"Is he fruitful? Cause if na my gender now, una go Don use question kee am."

talkwithdharmie said:

"Ask who is sponsoring him oo make we no fight "

