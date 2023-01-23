What originally started out as a seller-customer relationship has blossomed into marriage, as a zobo seller found her missing rib

The excited bride took to social media to celebrate marrying her customer and released their Twitter chat

Social media users joined the lady in celebrating her union with kind words, and others passed funny remarks surrounding zobo

A Nigerian lady identified as Aisha Sabi'u Bature has walked down the aisle with a man she met on social media.

Celebrating her marriage on Twitter, Aisha who is a zobo seller revealed that the man, Mohammed Sani Yawale, was her customer.

They met on Twitter. Photo Credit: Ariel, Skelley, Twitter/@ammahbaturee

It is noteworthy that zobo is the Hausa word for the edible plant, Hibiscus Sabdariffa, and the popular drink it is used to make.

Aisha shared her wedding invitation alongside her chat with Mohammed. The couple got married on Saturday, January 7, 2023, in Katsina state.

"Daga Siyan Zobo & Kunun Aya #WhatABlessedRamadan I got married to my customer ♥️.

"#WeMetOnTwitter," her tweet reads.

See her tweet below:

Social media reactions

@ImamShams said:

"Is there anyone selling zobo and kunun aya again? I need to patronize them ASAP."

@nafdak said:

"Congrats. Wish you Allah's Bless.

"He is now a shareholder."

@usmanomolara3 said:

"And this the type of business i am into ooo but we move."

@Abumazeedah2 said:

"Man I can see your love for Zibo has no bound, I ask Allah ta'ala to grant you a blissful home...☺"

@es_aderm said:

"Allah yha sa albarka.

"I’ll soon start selling zobo."

@BelloMB96 said:

"My man got the sobo and the Mai Sobo. Allah ya vada zaman lafiya."

@UmmahAli said:

"As the president of zobo sellers association,I pray your marriage be blessed Amin."

