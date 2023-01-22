Big Brother Naija reality star Erica has shared pictures of her with Nigerian veteran singer 2Baba

Sharing the pictures of them on her social media timeline, Erica who was excited to be seated with the veteran gushed about it

However, many of the reality star followers have read meanings to the pictures as some controversial remarks

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality star Erica Nweledim also known as Star Girl by many of her fans took to social media to express excitement after she met Nigerian music star Innocent Idibia better known as 2Baba.

Erica, who was star-struck shared pictures of her and the Hypertek label boss on her Twitter timeline and it has gained 1.2 million views as of the time of this report.

Erica poses for the camera with 2Baba. Credit: @ericanlewedim

Source: Instagram

Sharing the pictures, Erica wrote:

"Look who’s my seatmate @Tuface__idibia."

See the pics below:

Netizens react to pictures of Erica with 2Baba

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions with some netizens reading different meanings to the pictures. see them below:

northsidestyles:

"Annie never see this picture, we for not hear word for social media today."

leenah_ambrose:

"Is this a good name? Ask yourself. Is this the name you want? Nawa."

official_sisco78:

"One said in 9 months time wahala .'

skillful_tailor:

"In 9 months time we will come visiting ."

__mowayeola

"You Dey seat with person wey no Dey use nylon."

junestores12:

" my country people."

happychucks_beauty_hub:

"my country my people...na so una don drag yul him come slim overnight... zukwanunuike ."

bestboy.94:

" our own king Solomon himself baba long live the king."

holla_laycon07:

"2baba abeg chop life dey go jare has them no want get sense just drop like 3 bullet inside make all this sakara end abeg make I even listen to that music wey them say end o end o end o end o sakara don end ooo Erica don get Belle sakara don end oooo."

official_glorioux:

"Make una let Annie get peace na."

Erica speaks on why she is not in a hurry to get married at 27

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported how Erica explained why she does not want to rush into marriage.

The beauty influencer disclosed that she will be turning 27 this year, and the least of her worries is not anything close to getting married to a man.

Erica said that marriage is more favourable to men because a lot about their lives doesn’t change for them, unlike women who experience different changes.

