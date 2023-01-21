Veteran Nigerian actress Patience Ozokwo has shared a video of her pulling support for the Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi

In the short clip, the actress encouraged Nigerians to get their PVCs so as to exercise their civic right to vote

However, a fan stirred funny reactions after he urged Mama G, as she is also known, to use her magical power to make Obi win

There was a funny exchange between Nollywood veteran Patience Ozokwo aka Mama G and a fan who asked her to use her magical powers in favour of the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, in the forthcoming election.

This was after the actress had shared a video of her drumming support for Obi to her over 1m followers as she urged them to get their Permanent Voter’s Cards (PVCs).

Patience Ozokwo campaigns for Peter Obi. Credit: @patienceozokwo

Source: Instagram

Sharing the video, Mama G wrote:

“Daalu. Na Gode. E Dupe. Thank You. #GetYourPVC #VoteForPeterObi. #VoteForDattiBabaAhmed. #LabourParty. #MamaGLover.”

See the video below:

An Instagram user identified as @henryally7, who seems to be a big follower of the actress’ mystic powers in movies, in the comment section, urged her to use her magical powers to help Obi win the election.

“Mama pls use your magical powers ooo “, he wrote.

Mama G simply replied with laughter emojis.

See their exchange below:

Screenshot of Patience Ozokwo's chat with a man. Credit; @patienceozokwo

Source: Instagram

See the reactions from other IG users below:

ijaykool:

"Abeg Mama nor turn us to yam oh, ."

realjennyadam:

" that will help."

smallmotor_700k:

"Funny people everywhere ."

oma_anibe2:

"@patienceozokwo I gat you here in kogi state…. We all gonna put in our best for #LABOURPARTY…. We are all OBIdient."

divinechinanuekpere:

"Mama has spoken, who dey?"

realedom50:

"Well done Mama G. I have collected mine , peter Obi all the way."

Source: Legit.ng