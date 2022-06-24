A Nigerian man identified on Twitter as Emolad has said he was asked to shave his beard on his wedding day before he could be wedded

Emolad said the embarrassing scenario took place right inside the church shortly before his wedding took place

He said he was told he cannot go to heaven with the beard he was wearing; he said the incident still hurts to date

A Nigerian man who said he was asked to shave his beards on his wedding day has come out to narrate how it happened.

According to the man identified as Emolad, he was told to remove the beards before his wedding could take place.

Shaved inside church

Emolad said right inside the church, he had to shave as he was told he can't go to heaven with the beard he was wearing.

He wrote on Twitter:

"Still hurts till now. On my wedding day, I got the greatest shock of my life for this. Right there in the church, this was shaved. A lot of people ranted. They didn't start weddng till I shaved completely. They said I can't get to heaven with that beard. I'm a leader."

Twitter users react

@DanielRegha

"Jesus Christ has beards, & God The Father has been portrayed as a bearded supreme being in so many revelation books, so it's silly for someone to say that keeping beards will deprive a Christan from making heaven; It's so unfortunate how lots of Christians are so gullible today."

@dammiedammie35 reacted:

"I’ll gladly do registry, engagement and reception with my beard intact!! Even the person they’re portraying to be Jesus Christ for us has beard."

@NazskiLz said:

"Why you will attend a particular church, having full knowledge of their religious practices and now come to lambast them online when it goes against you. I don't know the church you attend where this happened but your tweet isn't necessary."

