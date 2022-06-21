A female Nigerian evangelist identified as Patience Otene has caused a stir on social media after announcing that she now has a child out of wedlock

Patience penned an emotional post in which she admitted being in the wrong over having birth out of wedlock and urged people to pray for her in this season

The vibrant Christian teacher also appealed to her followers and people not to lose their faith in God because of her

In what came as a surprise to many of her followers and netizens, a Nigerian evangelist named Patience Otene announced that she welcomed a child a month ago despite being unmarried.

Patience, who is famed for her vocal Christian admonitions on Facebook, made the disclosure in a post on the social media platform on Sunday, June 19.

Patience announced welcoming a child out of wedlock. Photo Credit: Patience Otene

Source: Facebook

Patience admitted wrongdoing and sought prayers

In a lengthy read, the lady explained that she wouldn't have advised anyone to do what she has done, but never planned it to be so.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

She admitted that her action is not approved by the Bible or God.

While appealing for prayers to scale through what she described as 'the toughest of times in the past months,' Patience appealed to her followers not to lose faith in God because of her action.

Patience also apologised to those who felt discouraged by her action, stating that she is struggling with her spiritual life at the moment. Her post read in part:

"I have gone through the toughest of times in the past months and I'll tell you for sure that staying in GOD'S will is the best.

"To those who will feel discouraged considering the fact that I am someone who put up godly contents of what one should do and not do, I am truly sorry,

"Please do not lose your faith in GOD because of me or what has happened instead let your faith in GOD be strengthened as GOD'S way is the only and best way to do it,

"While I am struggling with my spiritual life at the moment, I ask you pray for me in this season as it's all I really need in this season,

"Thank you."

See her post below:

Netizens show their solidarity

Nkosingiphile Pretty said:

"Sis this is brave. Please don't let anyone condemn you and don't you dare condemn yourself Rom. 8:1. God will use you and love you because you're His baby always. Congratulations on motherhood and may you be celibate and full of joy in the Lord."

Nick Izu Obiekwe said:

"I love conference, faithfulness and boldness. 1 john 2:8-9. God encourage you and keep you. Study His word more. Can u forgive yourself now? Because I'm sure God has forgiven u. Grace to u."

Doris Oliver said:

"Congratulations sis you are a super woman and I blessed GOD for your strength may GOD never crease his face upon you and your baby Sending lots of love."

Isaac Mollo said:

"Well I don't want to know details of the incident, but for your accepting the fact of the reality on ground,it shall be well with you in Jesus mighty name ameeen !, congratulations !"

Gospel singer Bisola Oke makes a general appeal for forgiveness

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that gospel singer Bisola Oke had made a public appeal for forgiveness.

Noting that Jesus forgave the sins of the world, the singer pleaded with whomever she has wronged unknowingly to pardon her.

This is the second time the singer would be sharing such a post on her social media page, making people ask questions about her wellbeing. She wrote:

"If I have wronged you in any way, no matter how little. Even if it was when I was a baby, forgive me. I beg for forgiveness. Please let go of my sins for the sake of Jesus Christ. Whomever I have offended should forgive all my sins. I have come to humble myself before the whole world, nobody is perfect. Please forgive all my sins, no matter what it is, FORGIVE ME even God forgave all your sins, please forgive me please."

Source: Legit.ng