A Nigerian mum who is clearly very happy that she is going to be a grandmother has been seen behaving so emotionally in a cute video

As soon as she was informed that her daughter is expectant, she rose from her seat, ran a short distance, and then fell and rolled on the floor

The emotional video has melted the hearts of social media users who immediately recounted their own experiences when they broke such news to their parents

A Nigerian mother has shown how happy she was when she heard her daughter was going to have a baby.

As soon as she received the joyous news, she left her chair, ran happily then fell to the floor in excitement.

The mum expressed her joy and excitement. Photo credit: @esthernnennaya.

The joy of being a grandmother

The mother just could not hide her joy and happiness. She rolled on the floor like a kid thanking God for the baby.

Even her daughter was left in awe with the way her mum celebrated the good news, but she was uncontrollable.

The video was posted on Tiktok by @esthernnennaya.

Watch the video below:

Instagram users react

The video resonated with many people on Instagram after it was re-shared on the platform by @nigerianwedding.

@lush_touch1 recounted her experience:

"My dad cried when he met my firstborn. He held Ryan, spoke in our language to him (which I don't understand so it made it even deeper) and said his traditional name for the first time.

"He then translated what he'd said...he was thankful that God allowed him see his own grandson and his name will be...and then proceeded to apologize for being so emotional.

"I had already cried a bucketful at that point. I'm so thankful I was able to give him that special moment and even catch it on camera. We don't understand how happy they are to be grandparents...we won't get it till we become grandparents ourselves."

@bossqueen_eweka said:

"Awwwn that baby about to be all loved up and spoilt silly."

@omalichaveefab reacted:

"This baby will be spoiled. Wait for grandma’s pampering e go loud."

