A Nigerian lady identified as Jessica Uwoghiren is set to marry the love of her life after they met and chatted on social media

According to Jessica, their wedding is set to happen in a few month's time and she will share the full gist then

Her love story has attracted the attention of Twitter users after she shared it, with many of them replying with mixed reactions

An excited Nigerian lady named Jessica Uwoghiren has shared the story of how she met the man who she is about to marry.

According to Jessica, she and her man met on LinkedIn after he threw a shot at her and she responded thinking it was a joke.

The two love birds are set to get married in a few months time. Photo credit: @jessica_xls.

Source: Twitter

We were in the same faculty at Covenant University

She shared chats where the man was telling her he has a crush on her. But she responded by asking if he was joking.

The young man named Ayomide Ayodele responded by sounding more serious. This was in 2018.

The couple has probably checked all the love boxes and is now set to be wedded as man and wife.

Sharing the good news Jessica wrote on Twitter:

"How it started v. how it’s going. Getting married to the LOML in a few months. Will post the full gist on 07/07. Set your reminders."

She would later reveal that she and her man were in the same faculty at Covenant University but were just friends before the online conversation.

See her tweet below:

Twitter users react

@femi_mixologist said:

"Jessica where u better tell ur followers u have known him for years ohh."

@Momentswithbren commented:

"Congratulations. When I saw your face, I remembered you were the brilliant Head Girl, Osas before I took the leadership baton from you. May God bless your marriage."

@EMMAYO_01 said:

"My name is Ayodele, tell Uncle that we sight his pattern and we are following. Best Regards."

Source: Legit.ng