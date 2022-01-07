A viral video has shown a Nigerian lady and her oyinbo lover tying the nuptial knot in grand style

But before then, the lady had gone the extra mile to make the man happy, showering him with lots of gifts seen in the video

Many Nigerians who saw the video online could not help but admire the couple as they displayed different wedding attires

A Nigerian lady and her white lover have successfully tied the nuptial knots and they have shared the video of the memorable event online.

Many people who saw the video admired the couple with some asking God when?

In the video shared by @instablog9ja, the lady was first seen in a place that looks like an airport where she may have gone to welcome the oyinbo man. Thereafter there was a display of some interesting gifts bought for the man.

The white man and his beautiful wife.

Source: Instagram

What followed in the short clip were photos of the wedding. Both the lady and her man were seen in traditional attires as well as white wedding dresses.

Oyinbo man looks like Jeff Bezos, Nigerians react

Someone who watched the video on Instagram observed that the white man looked like billionaire businessman, Jeff Bezos. The comment by @temmiey reads:

"I could swear I saw Jeff Bezos."

See some more reactions below:

@iam.florescent:

"Eeh be like say I go say yes to my own white man."

@zora_wigs:

"make I go take my Facebook life serious. This year no go pass me by oooo."

@hairbyberyl_:

"All of you just dey marry Oyinbo. And I for like born half-caste o."

@scenteffect_:

"How we go classify this one now “God when” or “God abeg.”

@nutritionusoyinade:

"Love is beautiful with the right person, your missing rib will locate you soon."

Watch the video below:

