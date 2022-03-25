A beautiful groom's lady wearing a well-tailored black suit took the stage by storm at a wedding reception and she immediately stood out

The lady completely set the event on fire with her dancing moves, shaking her shapely body to Phyno Onye High Way blasting from the speakers

It seemed the event was dull and she came on board to set the pace, lighting up the whole arena with the positive energy she displayed

It was a moment of unlimited enjoyment when a beautiful groom's lady took the center stage at a wedding reception and lit it up with positive energy.

Wedding reception attendees did not entirely expect her wild and energetic entrance, but she immediately became the center of attraction when she entered.

The groom's lady shows of powerful dance steps that made all happy at the wedding. Photo credit: Maxwell Jennings

The event was dull, she brought the fire

It was as if the whole wedding reception was dull, with people sitting on their tables, then she came like someone on a mission and turned things around.

Her positive vibes have led many ladies to wish to have a groom's lady instead of a groom's man during their wedding.

The amazing video was captured by Maxwell Jennings and shared on Tiktok by @pulsenigeria247.

Watch the video below:

Social media users react

Meanwhile, social media users are reacting in different ways to the video of the dancing groom's lady. Here are a few of what they are saying:

@Lebo reacted:

"Definitely.. She is setting the Mood."

@YVEMENS commented:

"Groomladies are the best."

@Melodykashina said:

"Yes definitely in fact I myself would even want that on my wedding."

@user9089991041329 commented:

"She is Amazing actually. But on my wedding, i can only accept her if she is the grooms sister. Other than that no thank you, she is dangerous for man."

@user3640905422989 said:

"She is on fire!!!! Hellll yessssssss."

@ReRi

"This is amazing."

