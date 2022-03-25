A little Nigerian boy swept a foreign actress Sithembile Xola Pearl Thusi off her feet with his bold move after spotting her on a street in the country

The lady asked if he could sing for her and went on to marvel her with good bars and rap-style song hailing Pearl's beauty

While the lady blushed hard throughout his performance, a man that accompanied her sprayed money on the lad

South African actress Sithembile Xola Pearl Thusi was stunned by the action of a little boy when she visited Nigeria and shared it on her Instagram page.

The 34-year-old model and presenter was approached by a little boy who offered to sing her a song.

The boy's performance left Pearl blushing Photo Credit: @pearlthusi

Source: Instagram

She consented and the lad impressed as he hailed her physical beauty in a rap.

The lad's performance earned him cash

The lad's bold performance left the beautiful lady blushing hard and stunned folks around them.

At one point in the video Pearl shared, the lad went on to sing for a man who had accompanied her as well as the video recorder.

His daring showcase inspired the man with Pearl identified as Swanky to spray the lad money.

According to Pearl, such a display is a common thing she experiences every now and then.

She captioned the video:

"He asked if he could sing for me.

"This happens so often to me around the world and I’m never disappointed for saying yes."

Watch the cute video below:

Social media reactions

@karmas_daughter___ said:

"It’s the grabbing of the money for me."

@nicki_d__ said:

"It's swanky showering him with paper money for me!"

@pretty_sengwayo said:

"One thing about you a kid is gonna sing for you for sure."

@iam_seandennis said:

"Love him…. On his grind but catching the bar!"

@leelonimitch said:

"Awww can't get any sweeter than this."

Nigerian man professes love to American singer in open letter

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man had written an open letter to American pop singer Enisa professing love to her.

In the open letter which has gone viral, @SMiTHie_ expressed his undying love for Enisa and how he hoped to meet her someday despite the apparent distance between them.

He went on to call her by the Yoruba name she adopted - Eniola - and maintained that though another Val may have come and gone, his love for her remained. Enisa on sighting the tweet with the handwritten letter gave a reply.

She described his handwriting as incredible and added that the letter is adorable and sweet.

Source: Legit.ng