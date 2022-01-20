A man recently did the unthinkable when he used a general knowledge quiz game to pop the question to his girlfriend

The incredible moment captured on video was shared online by a Twitter user, @ProfessorRugby, and has since spread like wildfire

Love-inspired netizens flooded the comments with a colourful stream of reactions, with many inspired by the sheer originality

For some, creativity runs deep in the serious game of love, ensuring the next outlandish or epic marriage proposal to break the internet is always just around the corner.

This was precisely the case in recent times, courtesy of a US couple, who, after a quiz game in which the suitor posed questions to his girlfriend – with each subsequent correct answer popping "the question" when put together – captured the hearts and minds of social media users far and wide.

Another epic marriage proposal has broken the internet. Image: @asiel_asiels

Source: Twitter

How it all began

In a video shared by @ProfessorRugby and circulated widely on Twitter, the loved-up pair, in the presence of people gathered in the home, play a fun and engaging general knowledge game before the man goes down on bended knee.

He picks up the cards that had been dropped on the carpet after each corresponding answer to the quiz questions he'd asked were called correctly.

The man went on to reveal the words "will you marry me?", much to the stunned amazement of his girlfriend who shakes uncontrollably as she seemingly tries to make sense of the situation.

The caption read:

"One of the best marriage proposals I've seen."

Naturally, the viral clip attracted a flood of reactions from netizens, who revelled in the scenes and applauded the creativity that went into the unique proposal. The 91-second clip garnered 181 000 views, 14500 likes, 4500 retweets and more than 200 comments.

See the post below:

Netizens in their feels

Legit.ng trotted to the comments to bring readers all the colourful reactions to the post.

@MengO00499589 wrote:

"This doesn't work if u are black South African. Uncles have long gone to her home, membesos have been done. But it don't mean we can't be romantic and creative about it."

@beenthishot remarked:

"Why she shaking like that though?"

@Sir_P3RCY said:

"First of all, I’m Zulu, ibutho… and you just made me cry with this video."

@malibongwe_M took a hint:

"'Will you marry me'"

@Inenekazi1 added:

"Why did I get butterflies but in my chest like he's proposing to me?"

@Peweeh

"I have not seen anything this real in a long time."

Man pulls show stopper as he proposes

Legit.ng previously reported about how a man pulled a lovely surprise proposal on his girlfriend who works as a nurse at a hospital.

The lovely moment shared by a journalist Adeola Fayehun on Instagram showed a lady, flanked by her colleagues, in a theatre room outfit.

While the medics interacted, a man appeared through the entrance door and immediately burst into Ed Sheeran's hit love song titled Thinking Out Loud.

The man's sonorous and melodic rendition caught the attention of the medics as well as his nurse girlfriend who it was meant for - she had first remarked that it was embarrassing.

