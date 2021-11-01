An Oyinbo lady stole the show at a wedding ceremony as she stunned guests with her amazing dance moves

The petite white dancer despite being on heels and rocking a short gown 'scattered' the dancefloor to the point that guests paused to watch her

Mixed reactions have trailed the video as some Nigerians thought she killed it just as some marvelled at her composure

An Oyinbo lady left many awestruck after her display on the dancefloor at a Nigerian wedding.

The white lady sure seized the moment as guests stopped in their various activities to watch the dance hall queen.

The Oyinbo lady caused a stir Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by @djreeves_8701

Source: Instagram

In a video shared by DJ Reeves and reposted by Tunde Ednut, the lady showed great body carriage despite wearing a short gown and heels.

She first started by imitating the dance moves of a Nigerian lady on ankara wear before breaking into hers.

The petite lady then went on to dance in between two white folks before twerking hard on her own.

Nigerians thought the white dancer was a vibe

@abionrodriguez100 reacted:

"My wedding I will not Invite pass 30 people 20 from my side 10 from my wife."

@call_mee_kizzy thought:

"This kind of wedding will remove unnecessary drama....just family."

@chuggyhair_n_more2 opined:

"That oyibo woman, na black man babe ❤️. She got naija energy "

@9ine_marley stated:

"Now this is a wedding ceremony, moderate crowd, happy people, no fight for food."

@iamhygrade remarked:

"That white woman na vibe she just Dey follow that other woman steps bumper to bumper "

