A Nigerian student has given people an insight into how her day goes since she was forced to stay at home by reason of the ASUU strike

Capturing each key event on camera, the lady described herself as an ASUU strike victim and housemaid

She started her day with the Muslim morning prayers and wrapped it up with a sumptuous dinner of rice and beans

The ongoing Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) strike which meant students of public federal and state universities had to stay at home turned some scholars into content creators.

One of such students keeping themselves busy by engaging netizens with lovely contents is a lady with the handle @duro.limm.

She described herself an ASUU housemaid. Photo Credit: @duro.limm

Source: Instagram

A day in the life of ''ASUU housemaid''

@duro.limm captured what a day looks like at home for her by recording a day's activities in a video.

The clip reposted by @yabaleftonline on Instagram started with the lady saying her prayers in the morning as a Muslim.

Afterwards, she made her bed and went to the kitchen to prepare breakfast of bread and eggs with hot tea.

The lady who now refers to herself as ASUU housemaid and ASUU strike victim went on to make spaghetti for her brother.

By noon, a female friend paid her a visit.

Thereafter, the scholar had her prayers again by 1:00 pm and had lunch of spaghetti with plantain after doing the dishes.

At night, she ate rice and beans for dinner.

Students found her situation relatable

@its_kaera said:

"Her content is nice and very relatable naw , I know because she didn’t use a rented apartment in lekki most of you will not like it."

@bankyhunter said:

"Did u not shyt and shower ?.we didn't see that part o... I love her content tho.. keep it up, Vlog no pass this one, before you know mama is swimming in money, make una dey laugh her o."

@dipo_just said:

"Moral lesson! She is wife material. Uncountable yards! May God bless her with a man that ll appreciate her. Finish."

@zayee_nab

"You didn’t brush before you went to make the bread and egg? content creator isonu!"

@iam_deedi said:

"Government abeg!!!! Allow this children go school make I know how much I Dey spend for data, see wetin I use 3mb watch now."

Source: Legit.ng