The UAE government published the official categories of people that foreign residents living in the country are permitted to sponsor on a visit visa

The categories cover varying degrees of family relations, from immediate family members such as parents and spouses to more distant relatives

Friends and non-relatives also appear on the UAE's list of people eligible for sponsorship under the visit visa rules

The United Arab Emirates has clarified exactly who foreign residents living in the country are permitted to bring in on a sponsored visit visa, publishing four official categories on its government website.

The announcement covers a broad range of relationships, from close family members to friends with no blood ties at all.

UAE publishes names of 4 categories of people residents can sponsor for visit visa. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/AFP/Alexander W Helin

Source: Getty Images

UAE visit visa categories for sponsored relatives

According to the UAE government, the four recognised categories of people a resident can sponsor are first-degree relatives, second-degree relatives, third-degree relatives, and friends or non-relatives.

The breakdown is as follows:

First-degree relatives: father, mother, spouse, son, and daughter Second-degree relatives: siblings, grandparents, and grandchildren Third-degree relatives: uncle, aunt, and cousins Friends or non-relatives: anyone outside of the above family groupings

The official statement from the government reads:

"For a visit visa for a friend or relative (resident sponsor): 1st degree: father, mother, spouse, son, daughter – 2nd degree: siblings, grandparents, grandchildren – 3rd degree: uncle, aunt, cousins – friend: non-relative."

What the UAE visit visa categories mean

The inclusion of friends and non-relatives in the sponsorship categories makes the UAE's visit visa framework notably broad, allowing residents to host people beyond their immediate or extended family circle.

For Nigerian residents and other Africans living in the UAE, this clarification is particularly relevant given the steady movement of people between the continent and the Gulf nation. Knowing the official categories in advance can help residents plan family visits and avoid delays in the application process.

The UAE government has made this information available directly on its official portal, giving residents a clear reference point when arranging sponsored visits for loved ones or acquaintances.

UAE sets stay limit for visit visa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the UAE government clarified how long foreigners can stay in the country on a visit visa, with applicants able to choose between 30, 60, or 90 days.

The Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security also stated that extensions may be granted more than once, but the total stay cannot exceed 120 days.

Source: Legit.ng