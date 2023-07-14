A pastor has caused a frenzy on social media after refusing to carry on with a wedding on the d-day

According to the pastor, the groom was not marrying the bride out of love but only to get Canadian papers

Mixed reactions have trailed the video as many faulted the pastor's action while others applauded him

A wedding ceremony in Canada took an unexpected turn when the officiating pastor walked out of the ceremony.

While expressing his disapproval, the pastor cited the groom's immigration status as the reason for his action.

Pastor abandons couple at the altar on wedding day Photo credit: @glowwriyah/TikTok.

According to the pastor, the groom was not marrying the bride out of love, but rather to obtain Canadian papers.

He said:

"This is a marriage of immigration, not a marriage of love. Does he have papers in Canada?"

The pastor's action shocked the guests who had gathered to celebrate the couple's special day, and many took to social media to express their opinions on the matter.

Some commended the man of God for standing up for what he believed in, while others criticized him for his action.

Regardless of the opinions of others, it is clear that the wedding ceremony was not what the couple had hoped for.

Pastor stirs reactions after refusing to bless couple on wedding day

@Kaylami12 said:

“Why did he not ask before the wedding he is a drama king.”

@Apple User623536828 reacted:

“Why on wedding day!”

@Catfish six2 said:

“Maybe he saw red flags.”

@Nana Yaw Delvin commented:

“Am just filling the pain going through them now. So wrong.”

@kenya commented:

“Well done that's a true father.”

@Fred Smith reacted:

“Pastor fighting about papers may God have mercy on humans.”

@user8411585619556 said:

“Why didn't he ask this before this day? sad.”

@echefulejoseph31 said:

“Humiliation every where.”

@fun size keke reacted:

“Bbc mi shame and a nuh me why not ask all this before the wedding omg.”

@raheemmclareef said:

“And he calls himself a pastor Lord have mercy wat a shame.”

@Only God commented:

“It's a gamble for the lady. make or fail in future.”

@spy jay jay reacted:

“If someone doesn't have paper it is now a cr ime to fall in love.”

@Jocelyne_M_Wandi said:

“Why wait for them to get to altar to do that.”

@dotcom2021 commented:

“I always say this I will never marry if I don't have papers. If that will send me back to my country so be it.”

@justprince1212 reacted:

“Before you know, this too will trend, casting update. Why did he not ask before now? was he also with paper at first landing or was he born in Canada?”

@Me-sir Kinyati reacted:

“She might not be having papers but love sincerely. Who said it's only real when she has papers? You might marry with papers and live to regret.”

@Suzette Lewis-Baxter said:

“If them compatible and she show him love and respect, he will stay. Ppl alway discourage ppl from getting married because of judgement.”

Watch the video below:

Pastor refuses to bless couple who arrived late to wedding

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that drama ensued during the wedding of a couple at Port Harcourt in Nigeria after the pastor who was to officiate the marriage ceremony refused to do so. In a report posted along with the footage that was sighted by Legit.ng on the Instagram handle of Nigeriacamera, everything appeared to be out of control.

All attempts were being made by the couple and guests to get the event back in session, but the church officials would have none of that, simply because the couple reportedly arrived five minutes late. Reports have it that the pastor left the couple waiting for one hour and said he will wed them at his own convenience inside his office, not in the church as expected.

At some point, it is indicated that the bride broke down in tears while the groom tried to console her outside the church building with no success. Finally, the official photographer of the event gave an update that the couple got another person to serve as their officiating priest in a hotel.

