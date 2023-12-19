A Nigerian man who resided in the US with his family celebrated his 32nd wedding anniversary with his wife

The man revealed that they had a flourishing relationship over the years, full of memorable moments

The man, who had accomplished a lot with his wife’s backing, praised her for her steadfast dedication and everlasting love

A Nigerian man, who had moved to the US with his family many years ago, marked his 32nd year of marriage with his beautiful wife.

The man shared that they had enjoyed a wonderful relationship throughout the years, filled with many unforgettable experiences.

The man celebrated his wife. Photo credit: Okey Ndibe/Facebook

Source: Facebook

The man, who had achieved a lot of success in his career and personal life with his wife’s constant support, expressed his gratitude and admiration for her for her unwavering commitment and endless love.

He said that his wife was his best friend, his soulmate, and his partner in everything.

Many social media users who saw the post congratulated the couple and then went on to speak about their rare relationship.

Some of the people who commented and wished the family well are notable personalities such as Joe Ibokwe and Omoyele Sowore.

See his Facebook post below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Omoyele Sowore:

“Sheri, thanks so much for being such a great soul. Okey, wishing you happy anniversary!”

Joe Igbokwe:

“Congratulations to both of you as you celebrate your special day. Only God will take the glory.”

Okechukwu Nwanguma:

“Happy anniversary to my namesake Okey and his adorable life partner. Many happy returns!”

Azuh Arinze:

“Wow! Congratulations to both of you and more blessings.”

Man celebrates wife who rejected Australian visa to be with him

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that an X app user, @nanpon_majau, has praised his wife who chose love over her educational aspirations in Australia three years ago.

According to him, she decided to forgo her dream to pursue an educational degree in Australia because she him.

Three years later, the couple are still waxing strong with their child, and despite the recent hike in fuel prices, they have remained contented and joyful.

Source: Legit.ng