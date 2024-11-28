A Nigerian man has shared his joy online after his daughter got accepted into the British universities she applied for

According to the proud father on X, one of the universities gave her an unconditional offer and an insurance

Social media users who came across his post stormed the comments section to congratulate his daughter

A Nigerian father's happiness knew no bounds after his daughter achieved a remarkable feat in her academic pursuits.

The young lady's outstanding performance earned her acceptance into all five British universities she had applied to.

Dad brags as daughter gets accepted into five British universities Photo credit: @civilisedparrot/X.

Source: Twitter

Proud father brags over daughter's academic achievement

The excited father, who shared his joy on X under the handle @civilisedparrot, was over the moon with his daughter's accomplishment.

His post attracted lots of congratulatory messages from well-wishers who were thrilled by the young lady's impressive achievement.

One of the universities had taken the amazing step of extending an unconditional offer to the student, accompanied by an insurance offer.

"My daughter just got accepted into all 5 British universities she applied for. One of the universities gave her an unconditional offer and an insurance. I am that dad! I brag differently," the happy father said.

Reactions as dad shares daughter's academic achievement

The proud father's post was met with an outpouring of admiration and praise for his daughter's achievement.

Many Nigerians expressed their delight at the young lady's success, hailing her as a shining example of academic excellence.

Harry Chidi said:

"BIG WIN! I can’t wait broo to experience this."

Ogunmisi said:

"This is going to be me in 12 years. God's willing."

Maureen Bahema said:

"So beautiful. Congratulations."

Joy Okobi said:

"Proud dad! A fruit does not fall far from its tree. Congratulations to your daughter!"

Tope Cole said:

"Congratulations Dad. Well done. Well done beautiful."

Vera said:

"Wow. Congratulations her! She has made you proud."

Chibuzo NWA said:

"Congratulations to you and herself. The day I saw her I knew she is exceptional. May God guide her right."

Napunzel added:

"No, there's something exceptional about Adas from Mbaise! We don't hail them Ada Mbaise for nothing! They're always beauty and brain combined. So proud. Congrats sir Ichie!"

Source: Legit.ng