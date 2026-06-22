NGSIRS has sealed two Unity Bank branches in Minna over an alleged N1.7bn tax debt covering 2022 to 2024.

The enforcement was carried out by a task force over alleged failure by the bank to respond to multiple tax notices

NGSIRS said the action was backed by a June 4, 2026 court order authorising recovery of the debt

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

The Niger State Internal Revenue Service (NGSIRS) on Friday, June 5, 2026, sealed off two branches of Unity Bank in Minna over alleged unremitted tax liability of N1.7 billion to the state government.

This enforcement was carried out by the task force of the agency in the early hours of Friday led by the Director of Tax Audit and Investigation, Mr. Musa Hayatullah.

Tax dispute forces closure of two Unity Bank offices in Minna Photo: Unity Bank

Source: UGC

The two Unity Bank branches sealed off by NGSIRS were located along Mobil Roundabout and Paiko Road within the Niger State capital, respectively.

Speaking at the scene, Hayatullah said the development followed the refusal of the bank to remit its tax obligations covering 2022 to 2024 assessment years to the state government, despite repeated notices and reminders issued by the revenue authority, Tribune reports.

He explained that the state revenue agency had conducted tax audits on all commercial banks in Niger State, noting that while other banks honoured their respective tax obligations and paid the monies due to the state government, Unity Bank allegedly failed to remit its assessed liabilities after due assessments were conducted and finalized by the agency.

Unity Bank branches closed

The Director, Tax Audit and Investigation also said the NGSIRS followed due process, including series of engagements with the bank, before obtaining court backing for the enforcement action, AIT reports.

Alleged N1.7bn tax debt prompts bank closure in Minna Photo: Nurphoto

Source: Getty Images

He said the Niger State High Court, Minna, had on June 4, 2026, granted an order to the agency to distrain the bank and recover the outstanding tax liability from its facilities.

Hayatullah stated:

“This development became necessary following the bank’s persistent refusal to settle its tax debts after several pronouncements and administrative appeals, compelling NGSIRS to seek court backing."

“As part of broader enforcement measures to boost Internally Generated Revenue and entrench tax compliance in the state, the agency will continue to pursue all defaulters strictly within the ambit of the law. No organization is too big or too small to fall within the tax net of Niger State."

The revenue service reiterated that the actions were legally sanctioned and that the enforcement would continue against all organizations found defaulting in their tax obligations after all administrative options were exhausted.

Supreme court clears merger of 2 Nigerian banks

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Supreme Court of Nigeria has resolved the dispute surrounding the proposed merger between Providus Bank Limited and Unity Bank Plc.

It dismissed an appeal challenging the transaction and awarded costs of N10 million against the appellants in favour of each respondent.

The court also ordered that all assets, properties, and undertakings of Unity Bank Plc, including its real estate, be transferred to Providus Bank Limited in line with the merger agreement. It directed that all necessary steps to complete the process be concluded within 10 days.

Source: Legit.ng