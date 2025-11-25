A Nigerian lady got people talking as she shared her best friend’s last words before dying in her presence

A Nigerian lady got people talking as she shared the last words her best friend said to her.

The lady cried as she shared that nobody could hurt her anymore because of her late best friend’s words.

In a video by @melaningoddess035 on TikTok, the lady cried as she shared what her best friend told her.

The text overlaying her video read:

“U think say you fit hurt me? My best friend died and her last words were, “Oma u were supposed to be the one lying down here about to give up the ghost. How did everything go so wrong?”

She captioned the video:

“Up until till now am still tell her to wake up and tell me what she means#betrayed.”

Reactions trail lady’s best friend’s last words

@Addicted said:

"Is either he or she took a bullet for u nor he or she set a trap for you and now be a victim"

@sheismide said:

"This one na back to sender o."

@decentbenny said:

"Na for una way Dey get friends na, waiting concern me with this generation friendship oo mk nobody kill me for my mama."

@holymaryharyor said:

"God really fights for U,she dig d pit for U and fall on Ur behalf......my God is too faithful to fail."

@precious ikot -TBG said:

"Omo,God save us from frenemies, imagine what the last word of the friend was ,but she's still mourning her. may her soul rest in peace."

@Becca said:

"And you Dey cry Abeg clean tears joor thank God say no matter wetin the plan been be say e no work."

@Sweet caramel (cynthia) said:

"Too strange."

@Nancy Nneka said:

"Stop making friends guys,call everybody my friend,play with everybody if you can,then be by yourself, humans are something else,they laugh with you and cook up evil in their heart,my sister is battling with her life as we speak,it's her her best friend, everywhere we take her to saying same thing."

@N said:

"This same statement was said by my dad’s best friend …. His last statement to my dad was Emma u are the one the car is supposed to hit and u are supposed to be lying in this bed but everything went wrong, and he gave up the ghost."

A lady shares the last words her best friend said before dying. Photo: @melaningoddess035

Source: TikTok

