A Nigerian lady has disclosed the total amount of money she spent on her wedding which took place in early 2024

According to the lady, she spent up to N56.6 million to host the event, noting that decoration alone gulped N9.5 million

The lady said in the viral post that things could be more expensive now compared to the time she had her wedding

A lady sparked many reactions on TikTok after saying she spent N56.6 million on her wedding.

She made a post on the platform, giving people a breakdown of how she spent the money.

The lady gave a breakdown of how much she spent on her wedding. Photo credit: TikTok/@mariesbeautygems and Getty Images/Bloomberg.

According to @mariesbeautygems, she had her wedding in Nigeria in early 2024, noting that many things were expensive.

According to her, the N56.6 million she spent went into decoration, hair, wedding dress, venue, food, chops, cake and many other things.

She said the decoration of the venue alone cost her N9.5 million, and food and small chops gulped N6.3 million.

She also spent N1 million on makeup and N2.3 million on drinks. She paid N3.3 million for photography, while videography cost N1.7 million.

Reactions as lady shares how much she spent on her wedding

@dynamic2345 said:

"I do traditional and white wedding this April too and we spent just 6/7 million on both... the bottom line is that you're married and I'm married... everybody, do wetin your strength fit carry."

iamwhoGodsaysiam_24 said:

"I will do small wedding if my mummy wants to somersault against it na she know."

@d_bb18 said:

"N4.8M for a wedding dress. This wedding expenses is not very demure."

@Zinny wears said:

"Look at my fiancée saying 3M should be enough for everything."

@Vladimir SK said:

"My opinion, small weddings cost 5-10million while big weddings from 50 million and above."

Lady storms a wedding where she was not invited

A Nigerian man has narrated how he printed and shared only 25 invitation cards for his wedding.

However, there was an aunt of his who did not get an invitation, but she attended the wedding anyway.

But while coming to the wedding, the woman did not come alone as she in turn invited 32 others who belonged to her dance group.

