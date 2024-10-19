A Nigerian man who suggested he would marry an Igbo lady six years ago has finally done so in a beautiful ceremony

The man in an isi agu knelt beside his wife for parental blessings during their traditional wedding

Many Nigerians congratulated the man and blessed their home as a person said he would not have guessed he was Igbo

A young Yoruba man has finally married the love of his life six years after he spoke about getting an Igbo wife.

In October 2018, the man asked if it was all okay to get a wife from the Igbo tribe.

The man was dressed in isi-agwu on their wedding day. Photo source: @ayo_realtor

Source: Twitter

Traditional marriage ceremony

Many years later, he (@ayo_realtor) quoted the six-year-old tweet with a video of his traditional marriage ceremony to his beautiful wife.

The man wore an isi agu outfit during the event. The couple looked cute together in their wedding clip.

He said that he spoke the marriage into existence. During their wedding photoshoot, the man sang 2 Face's African Queen.

See his post below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@von_Bismack said:

"The ishiagu looks great on you . Welcome to the land of the rising sun."

@von_Bismack said:

"The ishiagu looks great on you . Welcome to the land of the rising sun."

@LadyAdorable21 said:

"Yess we speak life!!! Love it !!!!! Congrats!!!"

@Ugochukwu_96 said:

"Congratulations boss."

@n6oflife6 said:

"Welcome to The Igbo family Nwannem. Your Union is Blessed forever. Amen."

@nwanyi_ukwuose said:

"Congratulations nna enjoy your new home and stay blessed. I keep telling y’all say this tribalismooooo agenda na for Twitter e END. In reality Igbo’s are marrying Yoruba almost every Saturday. If you need prove go to Ikoyi registry. Social media is not reality."

@Aijay_Nwoye said:

"I'd never have guessed you're yoruba. This isi agụ Looks amazing on you. Congratulations to you and yours."

@Petervictor14 said:

"My inlaw, You have brought wealth and Abundance to your home. He who finds an igbo wife finds peace, love and obtain favour and open doors from the Lord. Je jugodi Davido. Go and ask davido he will explain more. Business deals and endorsement won kee him and his family."

Nigerian lady married oyinbo man

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian lady married an oyinbo man in a colourful ceremony.

She showed off her traditional marriage to the American man in a video on her TikTok page.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng