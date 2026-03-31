A Nigerian 400-level student of Electrical and Electronics Engineering who left the course to restart from 100 level has shared his experience

In a now-viral tweet, he mentioned the new course he delved into and acknowledged that his situation might 'sound crazy' to people

Social media users who came across his interesting post on X reacted to it in the comments section

A Nigerian university student made a bold decision to switch courses, abandoning his fourth-year studies in Electrical and Electronics Engineering to start afresh in a different field

The young man took to his X account to announce his decision to restart his academic journey in Information Technology, sparking reactions from fellow users.

Student who ditched engineering at 400 level speaks. Photo credit: @gaddidgraphics/X.

Source: Twitter

400level engineering student switches course

According to the student, identified as @gaddidgraphics on social media platform X, he had already progressed to the 400 level in his previous course, but felt compelled to make a change.

He acknowledged that his decision might seem 'crazy' to others, but he was determined to pursue a new path.

The student shared his experience, stating that he already attended his first lecture in the new course, and he was taking serious steps towards his new academic goal.

In his words:

"Left 400 level Electrical & Electronics Engineerin, restarting at 100 level in Information Technology. Sounds crazy, right? Attended my first lecture today btw. I'll be done at 24-25. Mhen! Had to count the costs. I envision a positive future and I'm pushing towards it!

"Studying EEE was a grind ngl. Performance crashed, passion left me. I couldn't cope any longer. As a matter of fact, I was even gonna repeat 300L. Then I developed a genuine and strong passion for tech and stuff. Didn't hesitate."

Student who dumped engineering at 400 level shares why. Photo credit: @gaddidgraphics/X.

Source: Twitter

Reactions as 400 level engineering student switches course

Nigerians stormed the comments section to react to the post.

Ola said:

"U will still be done before 30. But don't think it was good move especially if yoh schooling in Nigeria."

Okibe said:

"Really, totally outrageous. My parents would just hand me their resignation letter of their role as my parents. LOL."

Godwin Umoren said:

"You made a good decision. Tech is the way. Also do well to sit up, study and go ahead of your lecture notes."

Mark Esther said:

"Sounds crazy, But that’s courage! Growth isn’t always a straight line. New path, bigger future ahead!! Respect for starting again."

Debest said:

"Bullshitt. You just wasted 4 years. What if you had finished 400 level and then started a second degree in Information Technology? Why allow all those years to waste? The school fees, your precious time, the stress and everything."

Oluwa said:

"Can I ask why pls? Was it the course? The uni? Or u? I really want to know cos my son chose the course but I am not sure that's what he wants."

Smoke said:

"Graduating from Information Technology next 2 months. Tho it was worth it but requires lots of reading. Wish you Success ahead."

Charis Aaron wrote:

"This is a massive move tho. Really takes a lot of courage. I know what it feels like to be somewhere you're not really interested in being. Big Ws bro."

See the post below:

Man skips senior secondary school

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man who left school after JSS3 and could barely read or write defied the odds to accomplish an extraordinary academic feat.

He enrolled in a tutorial class where he struggled with basic concepts but committed himself to relentless study.

Source: Legit.ng