A Nigerian man who married an American woman has displayed the bill they were sent by a United States hospital after his wife put to bed

He reminded people that when next they hear that healthcare workers make money in America, they have patients and their insurance to thank for it

The bill that the new parents were sent by the US hospital has sparked a debate on social media about the costs of delivering a baby in first world nations

Ifeanyi Eze, a Nigerian man whose American wife delivered a baby, has publicly shared the bill they received from the hospital after the childbirth.

According to him, the bill was for a straightforward childbirth procedure and the cost of them staying in the hospital for two days.

Ifeanyi Eze shares the huge bill a US hospital gave him and his American wife after her childbirth. Photo Credit: Ifeanyi Eze

Source: Facebook

Bill US hospital sent interracial couple

In a Facebook post on March 20, Ifeanyi pointed out that healthcare workers have patients and their insurance to thank for the money they make in America.

Ifeanyi appreciated his insurance for taking the lion's share of the hospital bill. He wrote:

"Hospital sent us bill for having our baby with them. $23k for a straightforward procedure and staying there for two days.

"Next time you hear healthcare workers make money in America, remember it’s patients and their insurance that pay those costs.

"Thanks to my insurance that took lion’s share of the bill. I for cry pass the newborn baby."

From the photo Ifeanyi shared, the bill the hospital sent them was $23,433.75 (N31.6 million).

Ifeanyi Eze thanks his insurance for taking the lion's share of the hospital bill. Photo Credit: Ifeanyi Eze

Source: Facebook

See Ifeanyi Eze's Facebook post below:

Reactions trail US hospital's childbirth bill

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the hospital's childbirth bill below:

Jane Chinedu said:

"Is cheap now, it's just like 23,000 in your currency. Na you go dey convert am in Naira. Thank God Mama and baby are fine."

Macro Xs said:

"Finland is a paradise for the US then.

"We stayed in the hospital for 3 days and they transferred us to a 5-star hotel to stay for 5 more days while they made sure our baby was okay to be discharged.

"We paid a total of 800€ for everything."

Ace Ace said:

"Make dem nor worry, we go born am for house.

"Cos any pikin wey i use almost 30 million born must come this life with PhD degree for hand, if not make e return my money."

Peace Petra said:

"Insurance is the key.

"When I arrived in Canada from Nigeria, I was rushed for an emergency surgery under 2 weeks been in Canada, bill came out 17k CAD. God has been so kind. I was under my University insurance before my MSP was processed. They covered everything."

Day with Empresspeace said:

"Lemme clap for Youkay chai Issa free something, the CS of my twins and the extra care for make me carry my bag go Naijja but Youkay said No, we gat you for free, sombori shout hallelujah."

Emmanuel Emeka said:

"I’m not seeing paracetamol there. Abeg, wetin dem Dey call am for American language?"

Ndula Sonita Shewonyui said:

"Ah, to born for America nobi play oh, true true we for join you cry pass that baby."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that President Trump had signed an executive order to end birthright citizenship in the US.

Foreign-based Nigerians react to Trump's executive order

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Nigerians in diaspora had reacted to President Trump's executive order.

The move, part of Trump’s broader immigration agenda, challenges the 14th Amendment and is expected to face significant legal challenges.

Nigerians in the diaspora argued that birthright citizenship is guaranteed in the American Constitution. The foreign-based Nigerians said President Trump’s executive order alone was not enough to amend a constitutional provision.

Source: Legit.ng