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24/7 Electricity: Nigerian Woman Celebrates as Husband Installs Solar in Thier Home, Posts Process
Family and Relationships

24/7 Electricity: Nigerian Woman Celebrates as Husband Installs Solar in Thier Home, Posts Process

by  Victoria Nwahiri
3 min read
  • A Nigerian woman celebrated as her husband installed solar electricity in her home, following an insufficient power supply
  • She showed how experts arrived at her residence and how they fixed the solar panels and connected the cables
  • The woman's video sparked reactions as some congratulated her, while others pointed out what they noticed about the solar connection

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A Nigerian woman could not contain her excitement as her husband installed solar in their home.

She filmed the process of the installation and shared the clip on social media, sparking reactions from netizens.

A Nigerian woman celebrates her husband after he installed solar electricity in their home
A woman hails her husband for installing solar electricity at home for 24/7 light. Photo: @chioma_2001
Source: TikTok

Nigerian woman celebrates solar installation at home

Identified as @chioma_2001 on TikTok, the woman lamented the poor supply of light in her area before her husband’s decision.

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She also hailed her husband for defeating the electricity supply system in Nigeria by installing solar panels.

The lady’s video was captioned:

“My husband said darkness is not allowed in this house again. My odogwu defeated nepa. Power. Nepa tried but my husband came prepared.”

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She added in the comments:

“I don join una for the group oooono more buying fuel 247 electricity now. God bless all the amazing husbands out there that is always making Thier wife happy and comfortable

Watch her TikTok video below:

Reactions trail woman’s solar installation at home

Rejoicekiss said:

"So dem Dey video solar Nawa o , una no tell me on time I for video my own post since last year."

Jennifer’s Native Kitchen said:

"Zinc still remains the best position."

BENIN CITY PERFUME VENDOR said:

"This looks safer though. incase of fire outbreak."

April 20 said:

"I’m manifesting this for my parents house Amen for both Village and Lagos house I can’t wait to do it I want to appreciate my dad a lot he is one best father to ever have."

Mummy Dsquare said:

"No be small , since last year I no know wetin be generator again. Power is 24hrs."

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chi chi said:

"my mommy said I should come and stay with you, because this heat no be here ooo and nepa is not helping matter."

Chukwuebuka said:

"My dear celebrate your win the way you want no matter how little.. You sef know small, this solar setup no be 3m own o,, e go far."

Perfume Vendor in Abuja/Lagos said:

"My dear congratulations, no mind bad belle. A win is a win regardless. I’ve been enjoying unlimited power supply too so I understand the feeling

registeredlunatic said:

"One battery."
A woman hails her husband for installing solar electricity at home for 24/7 light
A Nigerian woman celebrates her husband after he installed solar electricity in their home. Photo: Unsplash
Source: TikTok

In related stories, a man shared how he sold electricity to neighbours after installing solar energy, while a lady installed hers with her tech money.

Lady on Band D gets solar energy

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young lady shared how she survived as a resident staying in a community under the Band D power supply category.

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She installed solar electricity and shared why she had rechargeable fans of various sizes in her home.

Many who came across the video shared their thoughts on the woman’s situation, sparking mixed reactions.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Victoria Nwahiri avatar

Victoria Nwahiri (Human Interest Editor) Victoria Nwahiri is an award-winning Reuters-certified journalist with 5+ years of experience in digital, social media, and print journalism. She has extensively covered lifestyle, entertainment, and human interest stories that have impacted and attracted top policymakers. She is currently a Human Interest Editor at Legit.ng and can be reached via victoria.nwahiri@corp.legit.ng

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