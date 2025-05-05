A Nigerian man pointed out why he was not impressed with Bishop David Abioye's choice of name for his new church

He shared his observations as he compared it with that of Winners Chapel, where Abioye retired months ago

The bishop sparked reactions since he unveiled the name of his new ministry in Abuja, months after he resigned as the vice president of Bishop Oyedepo's church, Winners Chapel

A Nigerian man has shared his observations about the name of Bishop Abioye’s new church, which he recently unveiled.

The man said he wasn’t impressed with the cleric over his choice of name for his new church.

A man shares an observation about the name of Bishop Abioye's church. Photo: Uncle Oles

Source: Facebook

Identified as Uncle Oles on Facebook, the man stated that the church’s name, Living Word Global Conquerors Assembly, was synonymous with the bishop’s former church, Living Faith International (Winners Chapel).

He shared the similarities in both names, stating that he believed Abioye copied everything from his former church.

His Facebook post read:

“I'm not too impressed with Bishop Abioye choice of name for his new church. Everything about the name looks synonymous of his former church (Winners Chapel) which made me to believe that he copied everything from Winner's Chapel.

“Living Faith and Living Word are similar intense of explanations. Winner's and Conqueror's are synonymous. International and Global are synonymous.”

The man also shared his thoughts on the relationship Abioye had with Bishop David Oyedepo, the founder of Winners Chapel, where he served as vice president before retirement.

He said:

“I would have blamed him much for going for a similar name but after thinking of his long selfless services to Bishop David Oyedepo and Winner's Chapel and how he was forcefully retired he deserves more than name similarities.”

He added in the comments:

“I am not disputing the fact that Winner's pattern or method is in his ideology as a pastor.”

Unveiling of Bishop Abioye's new church name

Former Vice President of Winners Chapel church, Bishop David Abioye, on Sunday, May 4 2025, finally announced the name of the new church he started after retiring from Oyedepo's church.

An observant man shared why he was not impressed with Bishop Abioye's choice of name for his new church. Photo: Uncle Oles

Source: Facebook

This comes more than six months after the clergyman was unexpectedly retired from Winners Chapel.

His unveiling of his new church ended several months of speculations about his next direction and sent his congregation into a frenzy.

Reactions trail man’s observations about Abioye's church

Amaka Cynthia said:

"The names are not the same at all."

Kola Daniel Ahmed said:

"The name no supposed impressed you. Na impact matter.... Someone that be with winners for long.... So you think you can remove winners style from him.....?"

Onyema Adah said:

"Good one."

Abioye holds special anointing service

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that weeks after his retirement, Abioye held a special anointing service in Abuja.

The preacher shared delightful pictures from his special anointing service, which attracted a large turnout of people.

Abioye offered prayers to those who attended the service, concerning what they should expect, as he gave them a powerful message.

